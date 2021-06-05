Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Rehearses Combat Drills [Image 3 of 5]

    82nd Airborne Rehearses Combat Drills

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct combat drills in preparation for deployment to Swift Response 21. The 82nd Airborne Division will execute three multinational Airborne operations to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability, and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21 (SR21), scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe.
    More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near-simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively.
    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6633302
    VIRIN: 210506-A-DD042-029
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Rehearses Combat Drills [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Sharon Matthias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    FORT BRAGG
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    DEFENDEREUROPE
    AIRBORNE ALL THE WAY
    SWIFT RESPONSE 2021
    STEADY FORCES

