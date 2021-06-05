Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, conduct combat drills in preparation for deployment to Swift Response 21. The 82nd Airborne Division will execute three multinational Airborne operations to demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability, and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 21 (SR21), scheduled to occur May 1-15 across Europe.

More than 7,000 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, and eight other nations will conduct a series of near-simultaneous Joint Forceable Entry (JFE) operations into Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania respectively.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:24 Photo ID: 6633302 VIRIN: 210506-A-DD042-029 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 7.2 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Rehearses Combat Drills [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Sharon Matthias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.