    VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction [Image 2 of 2]

    VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Jana Felts 

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    Blue Grass Chemical Activity personnel strap the last of the VX projectiles onto a tray for loading into an enhanced on-site container.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    This work, VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction [Image 2 of 2], by Jana Felts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chemical weapons
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    Blue Grass Army Depot
    Chemical Materials Activity
    munitions movement

