Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handlers guide the last of the VX projectiles into an enhanced on-site container for delivery to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for demilitarization.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 11:41
|Photo ID:
|6632614
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-WD099-063
|Resolution:
|4572x3390
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction [Image 2 of 2], by Jana Felts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction
