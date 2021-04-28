VX exit: Final projectiles transferred for destruction

Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handlers guide the last of the VX projectiles into an enhanced on-site container for delivery to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for demilitarization.

