Passion for work and paws

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savana Zarn, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, showcases the coins she received during the Airlifter of the Week ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes Airmen who, through hard work and dedication, play a critical role in the 86th Airlift Wing Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

