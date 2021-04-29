Passion for work and paws

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savana Zarn, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, showcases the coins she received during the Airlifter of the Week ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes Airmen who, through hard work and dedication, play a critical role in the 86th Airlift Wing Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 10:30
    Photo ID: 6632355
    VIRIN: 210429-F-ON299-1028
    Resolution: 4318x3712
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
