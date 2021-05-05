Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passion for work and paws

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savana Zarn, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, conducts a briefing at Ramstein Air Base Germany, May 5, 2021. Zarn is responsible for consolidating and analyzing the daily deployment tasks for 52 operational plans and exercises across three wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 10:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Passion for work and paws [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Leah Holton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Passion
    Humanity
    Volunteerism
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airlifter of the Week
    86 LRS

