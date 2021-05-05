CFAY renovates housing tower

210505-N-HR587-1035

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), left, expresses his gratitude to representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, housing, construction managers, and Japanese contractors for their hard work during a model home unit walkthrough at Ajisai Heights family housing tower. The project is 30 percent complete and is a whole-house renovation of the nine-story family housing tower onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

