    CFAY renovates housing tower

    CFAY renovates housing tower

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210505-N-HR587-1035
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), left, expresses his gratitude to representatives from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, housing, construction managers, and Japanese contractors for their hard work during a model home unit walkthrough at Ajisai Heights family housing tower. The project is 30 percent complete and is a whole-house renovation of the nine-story family housing tower onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021
    Photo ID: 6631565
    VIRIN: 210505-N-HR587-1035
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY renovates housing tower, by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Military Housing
    CFAY Housing
    Yokosuka Public Works

