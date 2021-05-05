CFAY renovates housing tower

210505-N-HR587-1030

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), middle, discusses new carpeting and flooring design with Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY public works officer, right, and other members from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, during a model home unit walkthrough at Ajisai Heights family housing tower. The project is 30 percent complete and is a whole-house renovation of the nine-story family housing tower onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

