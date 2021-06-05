FED temperature check and visitor log-in

Dan Doan (right), an FED construction control representative, logs USAG Humphreys construction site visitors and conducts a mandatory temperature check on Kim Chong Ki (left), a site safety health officer, before repair on the Walk-in Gate parking lot, May 6, 2021. (courtesy photo)
|05.06.2021
|05.06.2021 05:15
|6631560
|210506-O-QN611-423
|4032x3024
|4.4 MB
|KR
|3
|0
