    FED temperature check and visitor log-in [Image 2 of 4]

    FED temperature check and visitor log-in

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Dan Doan (right), an FED construction control representative, logs USAG Humphreys construction site visitors and conducts a mandatory temperature check on Kim Chong Ki (left), a site safety health officer, before repair on the Walk-in Gate parking lot, May 6, 2021. (courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FED temperature check and visitor log-in [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Far East District
    COVID-19

