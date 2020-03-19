Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FED decontamination team [Image 1 of 4]

    FED decontamination team

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2020

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Over the last year and a half, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) has continued to refine procedures to minimize impact on construction projects. Contractors spring into action by shutting down work, testing and isolating anyone that may be exposed to the virus, and resuming operations only after all potential contacts are cleared by health professionals. A decontamination team sweeps through the Camp Walker Family Housing Towers construction site at USAG Daegu, South Korea. (courtesy photo)

