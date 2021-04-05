Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Excellence [Image 2 of 2]

    Operational Excellence

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Sailors assigned to the "Garudas" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, discuss aircraft refueling procedures on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flight line May 4, 2021 near EA-18G Growlers assigned to VAQ 134 ahead of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    This work, Operational Excellence [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Operational Excellence on the JBER Flight Line During NE21
    PACAF
    Navy Reserve
    Navy Pilot
    NRNPASE-W
    NorthernEdge

