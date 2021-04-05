Joint Operational Excellence on the JBER Flight Line During NE21

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct refueling operations and pre-flight checks for EA-18G Growlers assigned to the "Garudas" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flight line May 4, 2021 ahead of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

