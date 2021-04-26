U.S. Navy HTFN 3rd Class welds oxygen tank brackets for USS Portland medical clinic

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Sunday Morales III, assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), welds oxygen tank brackets for the Portland medical clinic, April 26. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN by Sgt Alexis Flores