    U.S. Navy HTFN 3rd Class welds oxygen tank brackets for USS Portland medical clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy HTFN 3rd Class welds oxygen tank brackets for USS Portland medical clinic

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Sunday Morales III, assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), welds oxygen tank brackets for the Portland medical clinic, April 26. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:09
    Photo ID: 6631286
    VIRIN: 210426-M-LE234-1093
    Resolution: 5308x3791
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy HTFN 3rd Class welds oxygen tank brackets for USS Portland medical clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Welding
    Underway
    Welder
    USS Portland
    LPD 27

