    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran Assumes Responsibility of 1st SFG (A) [Image 4 of 4]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran Assumes Responsibility of 1st SFG (A)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Thoman Johnson 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington- Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran addresses the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) 5 May, 2021, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony. Curran assumed responsibility of 1st SFG (A) after serving in every enlisted leadership position in the unit over the past 20 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6631216
    VIRIN: 210505-A-NH464-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran Assumes Responsibility of 1st SFG (A) [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Thoman Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran Assumes Responsibility of 1st SFG (A)
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Forces

    TAGS

    SOF
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Assumption of Responsibility
    Green Beret

