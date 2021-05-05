Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran Assumes Responsibility of 1st SFG (A)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington- A Green Beret with the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) presents Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Curran’s family with a welcome gift 5 May, 2021, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony. Curran assumed responsibility of 1st SFG (A) after serving in every enlisted leadership position in the unit over the past 20 years.

