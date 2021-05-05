PTDO ASD Space Policy attends House Armed Service Committee meeting

Performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John D. Hill attends a virtual House Armed Services Committee and Foreign House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee hearing on, “Creating Framework for Rules Based Order in Space” from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

