    PTDO ASD Space Policy attends House Armed Service Committee meeting

    PTDO ASD Space Policy attends House Armed Service Committee meeting

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John D. Hill attends a virtual House Armed Services Committee and Foreign House Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee hearing on, “Creating Framework for Rules Based Order in Space” from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    This work, PTDO ASD Space Policy attends House Armed Service Committee meeting [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    House Armed Services Committee
    Foreign House Foreign Affairs

