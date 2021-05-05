Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    210505-N-CC785-764 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2021) Edward McLaughlin, Naval Station Great Lakes Incident Management Team chief, makes an announcement to the Emergency Operations Center during Exercise Citadel Gale 21. Citadel Gale 21 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. Precautions have been implemented to minimize the threat of COVID-19 to participating personnel. The health and safety of our people remain the top priority throughout the exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6630351
    VIRIN: 210505-N-CC785-764
    Resolution: 3072x3072
    Size: 992.82 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    TAGS

    Navy
    Great Lakes
    exercise
    readiness
    citadel gale

