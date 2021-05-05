Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21

210505-N-CC785-897 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2021) Greg Wright, Naval Station Great Lakes Incident Management Team planning section chief, and Eric Weaver, planning section, make an adjustment to the objectives board in the Emergency Operations Center during Exercise Citadel Gale 21. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US