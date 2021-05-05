Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    210505-N-CC785-897 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2021) Greg Wright, Naval Station Great Lakes Incident Management Team planning section chief, and Eric Weaver, planning section, make an adjustment to the objectives board in the Emergency Operations Center during Exercise Citadel Gale 21. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6630352
    VIRIN: 210505-N-CC785-897
    Resolution: 2504x2504
    Size: 611.53 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Citadel Gale 21 [Image 2 of 2], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Great Lakes
    exercise
    citadel gale

