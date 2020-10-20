Joint Security Area buildings in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, 20 October, 2020. Things have changed substantially at the JSA since a series of trilateral negotiations in late 2018. Members of United Nations Command, the Republic of Korea military, and the north’s Korean People’s Army successfully negotiated the disarmament of the JSA, closure of guard posts, the sharing of closed circuit television feeds, and a reduction in guard force personnel.

