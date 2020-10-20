Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Security Area Buildings [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint Security Area Buildings

    PANMUNJEOM, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelia Gillies 

    United Nations Command

    Joint Security Area buildings in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, 20 October, 2020. Things have changed substantially at the JSA since a series of trilateral negotiations in late 2018. Members of United Nations Command, the Republic of Korea military, and the north’s Korean People’s Army successfully negotiated the disarmament of the JSA, closure of guard posts, the sharing of closed circuit television feeds, and a reduction in guard force personnel.

