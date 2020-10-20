Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane in front of North Korea

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane, Joint Duty Officer for the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission stands in the DMZ in front North Korea's "Peace Village", 20 October, 2020. McShane has worked at the JSA for 8 years with United Nations Command. “A big part of our role here at the JSA is to increase the knowledge of the security situation up here,” said McShane. “We aim to support the stability of the armistice and promote the continued prosperity of the Republic of Korea.”

