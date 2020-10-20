Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane in front of North Korea [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane in front of North Korea

    PANMUNJEOM, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelia Gillies 

    United Nations Command

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane, Joint Duty Officer for the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission stands in the DMZ in front North Korea's "Peace Village", 20 October, 2020. McShane has worked at the JSA for 8 years with United Nations Command. “A big part of our role here at the JSA is to increase the knowledge of the security situation up here,” said McShane. “We aim to support the stability of the armistice and promote the continued prosperity of the Republic of Korea.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 04:38
    Location: PANMUNJEOM, KR
    TAGS

    North Korea
    JSA
    DMZ
    United Nations Command

