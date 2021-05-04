210405-N-CM812-018

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Technical Director Ashley Johnson (center), describes the MK 19 MOD 15 Arming device used in the MK 67 Submarine Launched Mobile Mine to Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatant (right), and Mellissa Kirkendall, Executive Director, Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (left) while NSWC IHD Systems Engineering Department Head Mike Thornton looks on during a command visit April 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 04:17 Photo ID: 6629888 VIRIN: 210405-N-CM812-018 Resolution: 3808x2645 Size: 5.88 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.