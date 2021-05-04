Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2]

    Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210405-N-CM812-018
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Technical Director Ashley Johnson (center), describes the MK 19 MOD 15 Arming device used in the MK 67 Submarine Launched Mobile Mine to Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatant (right), and Mellissa Kirkendall, Executive Director, Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (left) while NSWC IHD Systems Engineering Department Head Mike Thornton looks on during a command visit April 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

