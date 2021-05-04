Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD [Image 1 of 2]

    Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210405-N-CM812-007
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Ordnance Assessment and Logistics Branch Underwater Ordnance Assessment Coordinator Scott Kommer (left) briefs Rear Adm. Admiral Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatant; Capt. Michael Egan, Mine Warfare Branch (OPNAV N952) Branch Head; and Mellissa Kirkendall, Executive Director, Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants on the family of Quickstrike mines as NSWC IHD Ordnance Assessment and Logistics Branch Manager Jean Nelson looks on during a command visit April 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

