Leadership from Unmanned and Small Combatants Visit NSWC IHD

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Ordnance Assessment and Logistics Branch Underwater Ordnance Assessment Coordinator Scott Kommer (left) briefs Rear Adm. Admiral Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Unmanned and Small Combatant; Capt. Michael Egan, Mine Warfare Branch (OPNAV N952) Branch Head; and Mellissa Kirkendall, Executive Director, Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants on the family of Quickstrike mines as NSWC IHD Ordnance Assessment and Logistics Branch Manager Jean Nelson looks on during a command visit April 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 04.05.2021