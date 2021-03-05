Scissors and gloves are placed for a ribbon cutting ceremony revealing new renovations accomplished at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Osan senior leaders and key members will cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of a new functional interior runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6629840
|VIRIN:
|210503-O-KY754-828
|Resolution:
|1000x622
|Size:
|222.79 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway
