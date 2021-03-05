Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting

    Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Scissors and gloves are placed for a ribbon cutting ceremony revealing new renovations accomplished at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Osan senior leaders and key members will cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of a new functional interior runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    This work, Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway

    Osan Air Base
    Runway
    Far East District

