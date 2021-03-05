Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    Osan Air Base runway ribbon cutting

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Christopher Crary (Center) , U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED) commander and Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, along with other dignitaries, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the replacement of the main runway on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. This ceremony marks the completion of a 5-year, $75 million construction project to repair the main runway for Osan Air Base. (U.S. Army Photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready to Fight Tonight: Construction complete on Osan Air Base main runway

    Osan Air Base
    Far East District
    Runway Ribbon Cutting

