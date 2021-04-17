210417-N-EJ843-0046 GROTON, Conn. (April 17, 2021) Andrew Chen, Navy veteran, his wife Janice Lin, Sarah Simons, and her husband Lt. Derek Simons pose for a photo in front of the garden island bed outside of Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The group planted flowers as a beautification project on base after seeing trash and the need for improvement in certain areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
Taking Pride in SUBASE one Generous Action at a Time
