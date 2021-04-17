Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Pride in SUBASE one Generous Action at a Time

    Taking Pride in SUBASE one Generous Action at a Time

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210417-N-EJ843-0046 GROTON, Conn. (April 17, 2021) Andrew Chen, Navy veteran, his wife Janice Lin, Sarah Simons, and her husband Lt. Derek Simons pose for a photo in front of the garden island bed outside of Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The group planted flowers as a beautification project on base after seeing trash and the need for improvement in certain areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    This work, Taking Pride in SUBASE one Generous Action at a Time, by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Taking Pride in SUBASE one Generous Action at a Time

