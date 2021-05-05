CFAY CMC Reenlists for Three More Years

210505-N-HH215-1009

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, is presented a certificate of discharge from the Navy by Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during a reenlistment ceremony at CFAY’s C2 building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

