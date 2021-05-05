Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY CMC Reenlists for Three More Years [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAY CMC Reenlists for Three More Years

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210505-N-HH215-1004
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, is honorably discharged from the Navy by Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during a reenlistment ceremony at CFAY’s C2 building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 01:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY CMC Reenlists for Three More Years [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

