CFAY CMC Reenlists for Three More Years

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 5, 2021) — Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, is honorably discharged from the Navy by Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during a reenlistment ceremony at CFAY’s C2 building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)
05.05.2021
05.05.2021
|6629762
210505-N-HH215-1004
|6773x4838
|1.63 MB
YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|3
|0
