Rct. Andrue S. Levrier with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 4, 2021. Rct. Levrier is from Mountain Home, Idaho, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 22:57
|Photo ID:
|6629534
|VIRIN:
|210504-M-OQ594-1035
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT