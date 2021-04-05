Charlie Company Receiving

Rct. Andrue S. Levrier with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 4, 2021. Rct. Levrier is from Mountain Home, Idaho, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

