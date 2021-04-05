Charlie Company Receiving

New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 4, 2021. During this time, recruits were informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which they are required to follow during recruit training, and as Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

