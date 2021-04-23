PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 23. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th MEU. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6629331
|VIRIN:
|210423-M-ON629-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-53 lands on USS Essex [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
