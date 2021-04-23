Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-53 lands on USS Essex [Image 1 of 3]

    CH-53 lands on USS Essex

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 23. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th MEU. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:51
    Photo ID: 6629325
    VIRIN: 210423-M-ON629-1002
    Resolution: 5902x3320
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, CH-53 lands on USS Essex [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH53
    ACE
    Essex
    Aviation

