Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Computer group [Image 2 of 2]

    Computer group

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2000

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group and the 939 Inland Cargo Transportation Company, train together on using an electronic command and control program at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2000
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:47
    Photo ID: 6629260
    VIRIN: 210321-A-VX503-019
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: DECATUR, GA, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Computer group [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Point and click
    Computer group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    training
    642nd Regional Support Group
    939 Inland Cargo Transportation Company
    command and controle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT