Soldiers with the 642nd Regional Support Group and the 939 Inland Cargo Transportation Company, train together on using an electronic command and control program at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2000 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6629260 VIRIN: 210321-A-VX503-019 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.91 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Computer group [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.