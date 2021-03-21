U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Deandre J. Jennings, operations officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, trains on a command and control system at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., March 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6629257
|VIRIN:
|210321-A-VX503-133
|Resolution:
|4724x3150
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Point and click [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT