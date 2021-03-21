Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point and click [Image 1 of 2]

    Point and click

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Deandre J. Jennings, operations officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, trains on a command and control system at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., March 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    command and control
    Army Reserve
    training
    642nd Regional Support Group

