U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Deandre J. Jennings, operations officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, trains on a command and control system at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., March 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6629257 VIRIN: 210321-A-VX503-133 Resolution: 4724x3150 Size: 6.53 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Point and click [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.