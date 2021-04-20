PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Kayden Hoffman, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes for small craft during formation steaming aboard Essex, April 20. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:44 Photo ID: 6629243 VIRIN: 210420-M-ON629-1045 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 19.71 MB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.