PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Kayden Hoffman, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes for small craft during formation steaming aboard Essex, April 20. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:44
|Photo ID:
|6629243
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-ON629-1045
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
