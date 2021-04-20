PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), right, transits in formation behind guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) during formation steaming, April 20. Portland and Kidd are underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:44 Photo ID: 6629263 VIRIN: 210420-M-ON629-1067 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 21.05 MB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.