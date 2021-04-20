Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming [Image 19 of 19]

    11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), right, transits in formation behind guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) during formation steaming, April 20. Portland and Kidd are underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:44
    Photo ID: 6629263
    VIRIN: 210420-M-ON629-1067
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.05 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 11th MEU and Essex ARG conduct formation steaming [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    formation
    ship
    bluegreenteam

