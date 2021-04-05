Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Swim Qual Classes [Image 4 of 5]

    Alpha Company Swim Qual Classes

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 4, 2021. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

