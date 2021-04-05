Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 4, 2021. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 20:14 Photo ID: 6629059 VIRIN: 210504-M-CI314-1009 Resolution: 4693x3129 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Swim Qual Classes [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.