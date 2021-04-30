Delta Company Crucible

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the obstacle course during the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., April 30, 2021. The Crucible is the final event for the recruits before becoming United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

