    Delta Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the obstacle course during the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., April 30, 2021. The Crucible is the final event for the recruits before becoming United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

