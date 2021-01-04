NORFOLK, Va. (April 1, 2021) - Yeoman 2nd Class Tina James (left), from Hickory, N.C., assigned to Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC), Norfolk, Va. assisting a mobilized Sailor during a processing brief at ECRC, April 1, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon D. Barnwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6628836
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-HU624-0012
|Resolution:
|4000x2857
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hometown Hero [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Shannon D. Barnwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobilized Reserve Sailor, A Single Mother: Battling Family Separation During A Global Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT