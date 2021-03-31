Hometown Hero

NORFOLK, Va. (March 31, 2021) - Yeoman 2nd Class Tina James, from Hickory, N.C., assigned to Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC), Norfolk, Va. is highlighted in a hometown news release about the challenges Sailors face during the COVID-19 global pandemic, March 31, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon D. Barnwell)
Mobilized Reserve Sailor, A Single Mother: Battling Family Separation During A Global Pandemic
