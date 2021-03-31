Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Hero [Image 1 of 2]

    Hometown Hero

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon D. Barnwell 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 31, 2021) - Yeoman 2nd Class Tina James, from Hickory, N.C., assigned to Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC), Norfolk, Va. is highlighted in a hometown news release about the challenges Sailors face during the COVID-19 global pandemic, March 31, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon D. Barnwell)

    This work, Hometown Hero [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Shannon D. Barnwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobilized Reserve Sailor, A Single Mother: Battling Family Separation During A Global Pandemic

    Navy Reserve
    ECRC
    Mobilized
    COVID-19
    NR NPASE EAST
    Reserve Sailor

