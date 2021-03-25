U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce Jr., 16th Air Force command chief, hosts a meeting with Keesler Personnel inside Stennis Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 25, 2021. During the meeting, Bruce spoke about mentorship and his experience in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 18:47 Photo ID: 6628827 VIRIN: 210325-F-DO876-167 Resolution: 4200x2799 Size: 5.5 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Bruce: Mentor for the next generation [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.