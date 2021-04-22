Developing warfighters of all kinds

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shenelka De Gannes, 81st Training Wing career assistance advisor, and Tech Sgt. Jason Repass, 81st TRW First-term Airman Course NCO in charge, pose for a photo in front of the Professional Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 22, 2021. The PDC provides personal and professional development opportunities for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

