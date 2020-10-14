Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Stephanie Samenus

    Colonel Stephanie Samenus

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Colonel Stephanie Samenus of the Iowa Air National Guard has been selected as the Chief of Human Capital for the newly created National Guard Bureau Space Operations at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

