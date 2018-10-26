Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH [Image 1 of 2]

    COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2018

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Sonya L. Finch is the Vice Wing Commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. Finch is a rated KC-135 pilot who has been a member of both the Iowa Army and Air National Guard following her commissioning through the Army ROTC program at the University of Northern Iowa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2018
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6628626
    VIRIN: 181026-Z-AB123-0400
    Resolution: 1370x1712
    Size: 482.24 KB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH
    Colonel Stephanie Samenus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finch selected to replace Samenus as 185th Vice Wing commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Sioux City
    185th ARW
    UNI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT