COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH

Sonya L. Finch is the Vice Wing Commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. Finch is a rated KC-135 pilot who has been a member of both the Iowa Army and Air National Guard following her commissioning through the Army ROTC program at the University of Northern Iowa.

