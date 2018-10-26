Sonya L. Finch is the Vice Wing Commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. Finch is a rated KC-135 pilot who has been a member of both the Iowa Army and Air National Guard following her commissioning through the Army ROTC program at the University of Northern Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6628626
|VIRIN:
|181026-Z-AB123-0400
|Resolution:
|1370x1712
|Size:
|482.24 KB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COLONEL SONYA L. FINCH [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Finch selected to replace Samenus as 185th Vice Wing commander
LEAVE A COMMENT