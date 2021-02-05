Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, New Hampshire National Guard Marathon Team's Cpl. Kayla Denison, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, and 1st Lt. Carley Rotenberg, 941st Military Police Battalion, embrace after finishing the Lincoln Marathon on May 2, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. The team dedicated the race to former teammate, Spc. Carter Schade, who died unexpectedly in January. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    This work, NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose
    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    Marathon
    Nebraska
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

