NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

From left, New Hampshire National Guard Marathon Team's Cpl. Kayla Denison, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, and 1st Lt. Carley Rotenberg, 941st Military Police Battalion, embrace after finishing the Lincoln Marathon on May 2, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. The team dedicated the race to former teammate, Spc. Carter Schade, who died unexpectedly in January. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 05.02.2021
Location: LINCOLN, NE, US