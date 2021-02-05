Sgt. 1st Class Corey Caza of the 1986th Contingency Contracting Team, 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire National Guard, poses at University of Nebraska's Ed Weir Stadium following his May 2, 2021, Lincoln Marathon finish in Lincoln, (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6628473
|VIRIN:
|210502-Z-HA185-0128
|Resolution:
|4910x3508
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose
