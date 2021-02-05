'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska

1st Sgt. Eddie Clements, 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire National Guard, poses at University of Nebraska's Ed Weir Stadium following his May 2, 2021, Lincoln Marathon finish in Lincoln, Neb. Clements, state coordinator of a five-Soldier NHNG Marathon Team, earned a spot on the All Guard Marathon Team with a time of 3:01:24 in the 26.2-mile event. It's the fourth year in a row Clements has earned a spot on the top National Guard squad of runners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
