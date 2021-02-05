Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska [Image 2 of 2]

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska

    LINCOLN, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    1st Sgt. Eddie Clements, 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire National Guard, poses at University of Nebraska's Ed Weir Stadium following his May 2, 2021, Lincoln Marathon finish in Lincoln, Neb. Clements, state coordinator of a five-Soldier NHNG Marathon Team, earned a spot on the All Guard Marathon Team with a time of 3:01:24 in the 26.2-mile event. It's the fourth year in a row Clements has earned a spot on the top National Guard squad of runners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 15:34
    Photo ID: 6628453
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-HA185-0112
    Resolution: 4745x3389
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska
    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    NHNG
    NHARNG
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT