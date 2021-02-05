Led by 1st Sgt. Eddie Clements, 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire National Guard, the 2021 NHNG Marathon Team poses at University of Nebraska's Ed Weir Stadium following their May 2, 2021, Lincoln Marathon finish. Soldiers and times (from left) is 1st Sgt. From left is Cpl. Kayla Denison, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Brigade (4:48:02); Sgt. 1st Class Corey Caza, 1986th Contingency Contracting Team, 195th Regional Training Institute (3:53:17); Capt. Raymond Youngs, 941st Military Police Battalion (4:03:54); Clements (3:01:24); and 1st Lt. Carley Rotenberg, 941st Military Police Battalion (5:37:21). Clements retained his spot on the All Guard Marathon Team, reserved for the top 50 males and top 20 females. It's the fourth year in a row Clements qualified for the National Guard's top squad of elite runners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 15:34 Photo ID: 6628431 VIRIN: 210502-Z-HA185-0161 Resolution: 5266x3762 Size: 2.24 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.