Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska [Image 1 of 2]

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Led by 1st Sgt. Eddie Clements, 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire National Guard, the 2021 NHNG Marathon Team poses at University of Nebraska's Ed Weir Stadium following their May 2, 2021, Lincoln Marathon finish. Soldiers and times (from left) is 1st Sgt. From left is Cpl. Kayla Denison, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Brigade (4:48:02); Sgt. 1st Class Corey Caza, 1986th Contingency Contracting Team, 195th Regional Training Institute (3:53:17); Capt. Raymond Youngs, 941st Military Police Battalion (4:03:54); Clements (3:01:24); and 1st Lt. Carley Rotenberg, 941st Military Police Battalion (5:37:21). Clements retained his spot on the All Guard Marathon Team, reserved for the top 50 males and top 20 females. It's the fourth year in a row Clements qualified for the National Guard's top squad of elite runners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 15:34
    Photo ID: 6628431
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-HA185-0161
    Resolution: 5266x3762
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska
    'Fast Eddie' Clements paces NHNG Marathon Team in Nebraska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHNG Marathon Team runs with purpose

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    NHNG
    NHARNG
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT